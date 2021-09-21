18th Civil Engineer Squadron employees examine an aircraft arresting cable on the Kadena Air Base flightline, Sept. 21, 2021. Aircraft rely on arresting cables for assisted braking in the event of braking failure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6849116
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-LQ965-0091
|Resolution:
|5199x3466
|Size:
|734.26 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th CES barrier maintenance keep arresting cables functional [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
