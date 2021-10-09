Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony

210910-N-IK871-2077 NORFOLK (Sept. 10, 2021) Capt. Tom Foster, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) delivers emotional and heartfelt remarks about his mentor who was lost in a terrorist attack on the Pentagon during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sept. 10, 2021. Kearsarge held the event to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost and more than 6,000 injured on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City, the Pentagon, and on United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nick Boris)

