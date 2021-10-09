Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony

210910-N-VM474-2051 NORFOLK (Sept. 10, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Jacques Joseph, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Hekili Fomai participate in a flag folding ceremony during a 9/11 remembrance aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 10, 2021. Kearsarge held the event to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost and more than 6,000 injured on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City, the Pentagon, and on United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

