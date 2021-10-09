Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gwyneth Vandevender 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210910-N-VM474-2051 NORFOLK (Sept. 10, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Jacques Joseph, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Hekili Fomai participate in a flag folding ceremony during a 9/11 remembrance aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 10, 2021. Kearsarge held the event to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost and more than 6,000 injured on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City, the Pentagon, and on United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:40
    Photo ID: 6829101
    VIRIN: 210910-N-VM474-2051
    Resolution: 6439x4293
    Size: 812.75 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SN Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kearsarge Sailors Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Kearsarge
    Sailors
    Wasp
    "U.S. Navy
    #USNavy"
    LHD3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT