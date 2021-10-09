Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony

210910-N-JB637-1086 NORFOLK (Sept. 10, 2021) Sailors observe a documentary chronicling the terrorist attacks that took place Sept. 11 during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 11, 2021. Kearsarge held the event to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost and more than 6,000 injured on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City, the Pentagon, and on United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamica Ballard)

