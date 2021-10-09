Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony

210910-N-VM474-2100 NORFOLK (Sept. 10, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Williams writes a letter expressing her condolences to the families and victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 10, 2021. Kearsarge Sailors will personally deliver Williams’ and dozens of other letters scribed by the crew to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

