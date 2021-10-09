Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony

210910-N-JB637-1076 NORFOLK (Sept. 10, 2021) Capt. Tom Foster, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), delivers remarks during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony aboard Kearsarge Sept. 10, 2021. Kearsarge held the event to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost and more than 6,000 injured on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City, the Pentagon, and on United Airlines Flight 93 in Somerset, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamica Ballard)

Date Taken: 09.10.2021
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US