Kearsarge Sailors Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

NORFOLK - The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) held an observance ceremony in remembrance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks Sept. 10, 2021.



The crew gathered on the mess deck to recall the timeline of events and pay respect to the nearly 3,000 lives lost and more than 6,000 injured during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks resulting in the largest loss of life to take place on American soil since Pearl Harbor.



“There’s never been another event in the United States’ history, including Pearl Harbor, that has utterly shattered the nation’s sense of security,” said Operations Specialist 3rd Class Amaury Perez. “These deadly assaults took nearly 3,000 lives on American soil.”



During the ceremony, participants shared a moment of silence, folded a ceremonial flag, read a chronology of the day’s events and presented a video showing footage of the attacks. For some of the younger Sailors in attendance, the event raised awareness of the significance of the grim chapter in America’s history. For others, the remembrance was a painful reminder of those we lost.



“9/11 was a day that changed our country, a place that’s supposed to be safe,” said Capt. Tom Foster, commanding officer of Kearsarge. “We spend every year remembering and honoring all Americans who’ve lost their lives since the War on Terror.”



Foster said that day was horrific—he personally lost one of his mentors in the attack on the Pentagon. He also said he had never seen the United States more unified than it was in the aftermath of the attacks.



“There will be no forgetting September the 11th,” said the 43rd President George W. Bush. “We will remember every rescuer who died in honor. We will remember every family that lives in grief. We will remember the fire and ash, the last phone calls, the funerals of the children.”



Approximately 181,510 Americans enlisted into active duty service and 72,908 enlisted in the reserve force in the year following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks—most inspired to serve by a conviction to support the war on terrorism. Kearsarge Sailors and Marines continue to serve and remember. They, along with their fellow Americans, will never forget.



