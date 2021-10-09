Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Gwyneth Vandevender 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210910-N-VM474-2104 NORFOLK (Sept. 10, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Williams carefully places a handwritten letter expressing her condolences to the families and victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in a collection box during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 10, 2021. Kearsarge Sailors will personally deliver Williams’ and dozens of other letters scribed by the crew to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:39
    Photo ID: 6829103
    VIRIN: 210910-N-VM474-2104
    Resolution: 4176x6264
    Size: 920.6 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SN Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony
    Kearsarge Holds a 9/11 Observance Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kearsarge Sailors Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Kearsarge
    Sailors
    Wasp
    "U.S. Navy
    #USNavy"
    LHD3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT