CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass meets Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Lapetoda, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, prior to an all call at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 1, 2021. Chief Bass hosted an all call with Airmen to answer their questions and create an environment where their voices could be heard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lieutenant Benjamin Aronson)
Date Taken:
|01.30.2014
Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 23:10
Photo ID:
|6821909
VIRIN:
|210901-F-DT029-0050
Resolution:
|7360x4912
Size:
|7.44 MB
Location:
|HI, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
