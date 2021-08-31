Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 6 of 9]

    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visits with Tech. Sgt. Samuel Leong, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Kosty, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance apprentice, during a tour of the 15th Maintenance Group at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, August 31, 2021. Leong and Kotsy introduced the newly designed legacy wall during Chief Bass’ visit to several squadrons around JBPHH to gain a look into their unique mission and discuss priorities such as people, culture, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6821906
    VIRIN: 210831-F-GM429-0082
    Resolution: 5272x3515
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    INDOPACOM
    U.S.PACIFIC AIR FORCES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT