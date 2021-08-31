CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visits with Tech. Sgt. Samuel Leong, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Kosty, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance apprentice, during a tour of the 15th Maintenance Group at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, August 31, 2021. Leong and Kotsy introduced the newly designed legacy wall during Chief Bass’ visit to several squadrons around JBPHH to gain a look into their unique mission and discuss priorities such as people, culture, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

