CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Sherry A. Williams, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 31, 2021. Aircraft Maintenance members implement crucial aircraft inspections, deliver combat support and assist in performing airdrops all around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

