Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass watches a demonstration of a new processing system designed by Senior Airman Naomi Mehler, 735th Aircraft Mobility Squadron aircraft services journeyman, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 31, 2021. Chief Bass visited several squadrons around JBPHH to gain a look into their unique mission, and discuss priorities such as people, culture, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|08.31.2021
|09.07.2021 23:10
|6821903
|210831-F-GM429-0363
|5179x3614
|1.26 MB
|HI, US
|1
|0
This work, CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
