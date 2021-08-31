Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 3 of 9]

    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass watches a demonstration of a new processing system designed by Senior Airman Naomi Mehler, 735th Aircraft Mobility Squadron aircraft services journeyman, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 31, 2021. Chief Bass visited several squadrons around JBPHH to gain a look into their unique mission, and discuss priorities such as people, culture, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6821903
    VIRIN: 210831-F-GM429-0363
    Resolution: 5179x3614
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM
    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
    AIR FORCE
    USAF
    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND
    U.S. AIR FORCE PACIFIC FORCES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT