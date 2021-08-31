CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass watches a demonstration of a new processing system designed by Senior Airman Naomi Mehler, 735th Aircraft Mobility Squadron aircraft services journeyman, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 31, 2021. Chief Bass visited several squadrons around JBPHH to gain a look into their unique mission, and discuss priorities such as people, culture, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021
Photo by A1C Makensie Cooper