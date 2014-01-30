Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 2 of 9]

    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2014

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass thanks the support staff who put together an all call during her visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 1, 2021. Chief Bass’ tour of JBPHH allowed her to visit and learn about the Airmen stationed in Hawaii and their mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lieutenant Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2014
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 23:10
    Location: HI, US
