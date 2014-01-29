Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Airmen assigned to the 154th Hawaii Air National Guard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 31, 2021. Chief Bass is the 19th chief master sergeant appointed to the highest noncommissioned officer position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2014
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 23:10
|Photo ID:
|6821908
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-RE693-0251
|Resolution:
|4756x2641
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT