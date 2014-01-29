Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 8 of 9]

    CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2014

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Airmen assigned to the 154th Hawaii Air National Guard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 31, 2021. Chief Bass is the 19th chief master sergeant appointed to the highest noncommissioned officer position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6821908
    VIRIN: 210831-F-RE693-0251
    Resolution: 4756x2641
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    U.S. PACIFIC AIR FORCES
    USINDOPACOM

