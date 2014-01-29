CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to Airmen assigned to the 154th Hawaii Air National Guard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 31, 2021. Chief Bass is the 19th chief master sergeant appointed to the highest noncommissioned officer position. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

Date Taken: 01.29.2014 Date Posted: 09.07.2021