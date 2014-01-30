Senior Airman Olivia LeBoeuf, 15th Medical Support Squadron biometrics equipment technician, takes notes during an all call featuring Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 1, 2021. Chief Bass hosted an all call with Airmen to answer their questions and create an environment where their voices could be heard. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lieutenant Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2014 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 23:10 Photo ID: 6821905 VIRIN: 210901-F-DT029-0158 Resolution: 5919x4403 Size: 4.05 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.