Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visits with Airmen across the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, August 31, 2021. Chief Bass visited several squadrons around JBPHH to gain a look into their unique mission and discuss priorities such as people, culture, and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
This work, CMSAF BASS VISITS HICKAM [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
