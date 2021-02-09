A U.S. Marine Corps Private with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion holds his Eagle, Globe, and Anchor for the first time during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. After completing the Reaper, a ceremony was held where drill instructors presented their new Marines with the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor. The crucible was a 54- hour long culminating event at recruit training which will finalize the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 20:45 Photo ID: 6820501 VIRIN: 210902-M-CI314-1072 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 698.4 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.