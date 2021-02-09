Delta Company Crucible

A U.S. Marine Corps Private with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion holds his Eagle, Globe, and Anchor for the first time during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. After completing the Reaper, a ceremony was held where drill instructors presented their new Marines with the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor. The crucible was a 54- hour long culminating event at recruit training which will finalize the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
