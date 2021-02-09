Delta Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps Private Arcadio Guitierez Ayon with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion receives his Eagle, Globe, and Anchor during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. This was the moment that a recruit earns the title “Marine.” Guitierez Ayon was recruited out of El Centro, Calif. with Recruiting Substation El Centro, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

