    Delta Company Crucible [Image 5 of 9]

    Delta Company Crucible

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Private Arcadio Guitierez Ayon with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion receives his Eagle, Globe, and Anchor during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. This was the moment that a recruit earns the title “Marine.” Guitierez Ayon was recruited out of El Centro, Calif. with Recruiting Substation El Centro, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 20:45
    Photo ID: 6820498
    VIRIN: 210902-M-CI314-1063
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 578.06 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD

