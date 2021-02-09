Delta Company Crucible

A U.S. Marine Corps Private with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion receives his Eagle, Globe, and Anchor during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. This was the moment that the recruit earned the title “Marine.” The crucible was a 54- hour long culminating event at recruit training which will finalize the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 09.02.2021
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US