Delta Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Ivan Trevino with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion low crawls through water during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. The Reaper was the final event of the 54-hour long crucible which ended with the recruits earning the title "Marine". Trevino was recruited out of Bentonville, Ark. with Recruiting Station Kansas City. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

