    Delta Company Crucible [Image 2 of 9]

    Delta Company Crucible

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, carry a casualty during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. One recruit had to play the role of the casualty, and was carried to safety in a simulated combat zone. The crucible was a 54- hour long culminating event at recruit training which will finalize the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 20:45
    Photo ID: 6820495
    VIRIN: 210901-M-CI314-1007
    Resolution: 3562x2375
    Size: 432.6 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

