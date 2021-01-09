Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, carry a casualty during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. One recruit had to play the role of the casualty, and was carried to safety in a simulated combat zone. The crucible was a 54- hour long culminating event at recruit training which will finalize the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 20:45
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Delta Company Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
