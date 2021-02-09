Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Crucible [Image 6 of 9]

    Delta Company Crucible

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Private Richard A. Tunison with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion runs up the Reaper during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. The Reaper was the final event of the 54-hour long crucible which ended with the recruits earning the title "Marine". Tunison was recruited out of Weatherford, Texas with Recruiting Substation Weatherford, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

