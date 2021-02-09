U.S. Marine Corps Private Richard A. Tunison with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion runs up the Reaper during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. The Reaper was the final event of the 54-hour long crucible which ended with the recruits earning the title "Marine". Tunison was recruited out of Weatherford, Texas with Recruiting Substation Weatherford, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 20:45
|Photo ID:
|6820499
|VIRIN:
|210902-M-CI314-1032
|Resolution:
|4700x3133
|Size:
|720.65 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Delta Company Crucible [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT