Delta Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Caiden Martin with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion holds security during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. During the crucible, recruits were responsible for holding security after completing an obstacle while the rest of their platoon participated. Martin was recruited out of Charaton, Wyo., with Recruiting Station Denver. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
