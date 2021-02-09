Delta Company Crucible

Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run up the Reaper during the crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021. This was the last hill recruits hiked before making it to the top of the Reaper, where the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor ceremony was held. The crucible was a 54- hour long culminating event at recruit training which will finalize the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

