    Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations [Image 8 of 8]

    Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    James Houtz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Transient Alert aircraft servicer, waits to marshal a Republic of Singapore A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. The Singapore Armed Forces worked alongside allied partners like the United States in order to provide safe and secure passage for displaced families and evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

