James Houtz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Transient Alert aircraft servicer, waits to marshal a Republic of Singapore A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. The Singapore Armed Forces worked alongside allied partners like the United States in order to provide safe and secure passage for displaced families and evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 02:45
|Photo ID:
|6817830
|VIRIN:
|210829-F-LH638-1553
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.7 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT