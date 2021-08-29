Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations

James Houtz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Transient Alert aircraft servicer, waits to marshal a Republic of Singapore A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. The Singapore Armed Forces worked alongside allied partners like the United States in order to provide safe and secure passage for displaced families and evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE