Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations

A Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel guides U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilchrist, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft services supervisor, as he operates a Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. The Singapore Armed Forces worked alongside allied partners like the United States during Operation Allies Refuge in order to provide safe and secure passage for displaced families and evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

