    Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations [Image 3 of 8]

    Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel guide U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilchrist, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft services supervisor, as they load cargo onto a RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft using a Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. The Singapore Armed Forces members, who arrived at Spangdahlem AB Aug. 27, allied with Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing and 726th AMS to provide additional support to the Afghanistan evacuation operations. The RSAF members’ faces were blurred for security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 02:45
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
