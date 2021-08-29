A Republic of Singapore A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. The RSAF A330 multi-role tanker transport is equipped to provide aerial refuelling, transport and medical configuration capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 02:45
|Photo ID:
|6817829
|VIRIN:
|210829-F-LH638-1673
|Resolution:
|3798x2532
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
