Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations

James Houtz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Transient Alert aircraft servicer, marshals a Republic of Singapore A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. A contingency of Singapore Armed Forces members, made up of aircrew, engineers and security forces, arrived at Spangdahlem AB in order to fly multiple iterations of transport for up to 200 evacuees from Afghanistan at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

