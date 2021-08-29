Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilchrist, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft services supervisor, uses a Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loader to load cargo onto a Republic of Singapore Air Force A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 30, 2021. From Aug. 27-30, the 52nd Fighter Wing and 726th AMS partnered with Singapore Armed Forces personnel to aid Afghanistan evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

