    Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations [Image 4 of 8]

    Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel perform pre-flight checks on a RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft next to a row of U.S. Air Force cargo aircraft on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. From Aug. 27-30, the 52nd Fighter Wing and 726th Air Mobility Squadron partnered with Singapore Armed Forces personnel to aid Afghanistan evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 02:45
    Photo ID: 6817826
    VIRIN: 210829-F-LH638-1470
    Resolution: 4892x3261
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

