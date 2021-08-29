Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations

Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel perform pre-flight checks on a RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft next to a row of U.S. Air Force cargo aircraft on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. From Aug. 27-30, the 52nd Fighter Wing and 726th Air Mobility Squadron partnered with Singapore Armed Forces personnel to aid Afghanistan evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
08.29.2021
09.03.2021
|6817826
|210829-F-LH638-1470
|4892x3261
|6.21 MB
|Location:
SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|1
|1
