Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel perform pre-flight checks on a RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft next to a row of U.S. Air Force cargo aircraft on the flightline of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. From Aug. 27-30, the 52nd Fighter Wing and 726th Air Mobility Squadron partnered with Singapore Armed Forces personnel to aid Afghanistan evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 02:45 Photo ID: 6817826 VIRIN: 210829-F-LH638-1470 Resolution: 4892x3261 Size: 6.21 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.