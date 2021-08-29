Republic of Singapore, USAF work together for Afghanistan evacuations

Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel and a U.S. Air Force Airman from the 726th Air Mobility Squadron load cargo onto a RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 29, 2021. A contingency of Singapore Armed Forces members, made up of aircrew, engineers and security forces, arrived at Spangdahlem AB in order to fly multiple iterations of transport for up to 200 evacuees from Afghanistan at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

