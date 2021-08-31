III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence

Col. Ronald Wilkins, III Corps Logistician, gives a speech after receiving the Legion of Merit medal from Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, deputy commander for support (U.K.) of III Corps and Fort Hood, during his retirement ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 01, 2021. During Wilkins 33 year career he consistently demonstrated exceptional and effective leadership, dedicated service, and commitment to Soldiers and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby)
