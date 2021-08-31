III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence

Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, deputy commander for support (U.K.) of III Corps and Fort Hood gives a speech during Col. Ronald Wilkins, III Corps Logistician, retirement award ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 01, 2021. During Wilkins 33 year career he consistently demonstrated exceptional and effective leadership, dedicated service, and commitment to Soldiers in every unit he was a member. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby)

