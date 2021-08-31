Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, deputy commander for support (U.K.) of III Corps and Fort Hood gives a speech during Col. Ronald Wilkins, III Corps Logistician, retirement award ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 01, 2021. During Wilkins 33 year career he consistently demonstrated exceptional and effective leadership, dedicated service, and commitment to Soldiers in every unit he was a member. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 13:12
|Photo ID:
|6812988
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-AJ288-1133
|Resolution:
|5702x3376
|Size:
|9.96 MB
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Angela Holtby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT