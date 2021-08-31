Maj. Kenna Trice, III Corps supply and service chief, presents Col. Ronald Wilkins, III Corps Logistician, with a farewell gift during a retirement ceremony on August 01, 2021, at Fort Hood, Texas. Wilkins ended his Army career with 33 year’s exceptional service. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6812991
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-AJ288-1202
|Resolution:
|4776x3376
|Size:
|11.15 MB
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Angela Holtby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
