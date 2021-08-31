Soldiers assigned to III Corps, stand at parade rest during an award ceremony for their outstanding support in the command supply discipline program at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby)
This work, III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Angela Holtby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
