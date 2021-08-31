Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence [Image 2 of 10]

    III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby 

    III Corps

    Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, deputy commander for support (U.K.) of III Corps and Fort Hood, recognizes III Corps Soldiers for their outstanding support in the command supply discipline program at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Angela Holtby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    awards
    Fort Hood
    Soldiers
    III Corps
    People First
    DCG Keating

