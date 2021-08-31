Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, deputy commander for support (U.K.) of III Corps and Fort Hood, recognizes III Corps Soldiers for their outstanding support in the command supply discipline program at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 13:12
|Photo ID:
|6812984
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-AJ288-1032
|Resolution:
|3376x6000
|Size:
|12.93 MB
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Angela Holtby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT