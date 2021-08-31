Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, deputy commander for support (U.K.) of III Corps and Fort Hood, recognizes III Corps Soldiers for their outstanding support in the command supply discipline program at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 13:12 Photo ID: 6812984 VIRIN: 210831-A-AJ288-1032 Resolution: 3376x6000 Size: 12.93 MB Location: KILLEEN, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Angela Holtby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.