III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence

Col. Ronald Wilkins, III Corps Logistician, gives a speech during his retirement ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 01, 2021. Wilkins retires after 33 years of service in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby)

