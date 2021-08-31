Col. Ronald Wilkins, III Corps Logistician, shakes hands with fellow Soldiers during his retirement ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 31, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Holtby)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6812992
|VIRIN:
|210831-A-AJ288-1243
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|11.11 MB
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Corps DCG recognizes Soldiers for excellence [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Angela Holtby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT