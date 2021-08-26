Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James K. McLaughlin, chair of the Civil Air Patrol Board of Governors, left, presides over a change of command ceremony between the organization’s incoming national commander, Civil Air Patrol Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, second from right, and outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith, right, Aug. 26, 2021, in Wixom, Mich. Phelka is a 34-year CAP member who previously served as a wing commander, region commander and national vice commander. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 19:07 Photo ID: 6809277 VIRIN: 210826-O-DT176-4019 Resolution: 4891x3261 Size: 7.32 MB Location: WIXOM, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.