    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony

    WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden 

    Civil Air Patrol (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary)

    Civil Air Patrol Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, the organization’s new national commander, addresses CAP members during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 26, 2021, in Wixom, Mich. Phelka is a 34-year CAP member, former cadet, and previously served as a wing commander, region commander, national controller and national vice commander. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)

    Phelka Assumes CAP National Command

    ceremony
    Auxiliary
    Civil Air Patrol
    CAP
    Air Force
    Edward Phelka

