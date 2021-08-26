Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James K. McLaughlin, chair of Civil Air Patrol’s Board of Governors, left, presides while Civil Air Patrol Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith, outgoing CAP National Commander, right, relinquishes his command of the organization during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 26, 2021, in Wixom, Mich. Smith began his command in 2017 and is succeeded by Maj. Gen. Edward Phelka (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)
|08.26.2021
|08.29.2021 19:07
|6809271
|210826-O-DT176-4007
|3489x2326
|3.82 MB
|WIXOM, MI, US
|1
|0
This work, CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Phelka Assumes CAP National Command
