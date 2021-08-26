Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 3 of 11]

    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony

    WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden 

    Civil Air Patrol (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary)

    Civil Air Patrol National Command Chief Robert M. Dandridge holds the organization’s colors during a change of command ceremony between outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith, and incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, Aug. 26, 2021, in Wixom, Mich. Dandridge is a retired U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. with more than 30 years of service. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6809269
    VIRIN: 210826-O-DT176-4004
    Resolution: 2025x3037
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: WIXOM, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony
    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony
    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony
    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony
    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony
    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony
    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony
    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony
    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony
    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony
    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Phelka Assumes CAP National Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Civil Air Patrol

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Civil Air Patrol
    CAP
    command chief
    senior NCO
    Air Force Auxiliary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT