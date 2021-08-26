Civil Air Patrol National Command Chief Robert M. Dandridge holds the organization’s colors during a change of command ceremony between outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith, and incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, Aug. 26, 2021, in Wixom, Mich. Dandridge is a retired U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. with more than 30 years of service. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6809269
|VIRIN:
|210826-O-DT176-4004
|Resolution:
|2025x3037
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|WIXOM, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Phelka Assumes CAP National Command
LEAVE A COMMENT