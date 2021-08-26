Civil Air Patrol National Command Chief Robert M. Dandridge holds the organization’s colors during a change of command ceremony between outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith, and incoming commander, Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, Aug. 26, 2021, in Wixom, Mich. Dandridge is a retired U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. with more than 30 years of service. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 19:07 Photo ID: 6809269 VIRIN: 210826-O-DT176-4004 Resolution: 2025x3037 Size: 3.64 MB Location: WIXOM, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.