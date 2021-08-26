CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony

Civil Air Patrol Maj. Gen. Mark Smith, the organization’s outgoing National Commander, delivers farewell remarks during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 26, 2021, in Wixom, Mich. Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James K. McLaughlin, chair of CAP’s Board of Governors, presented Smith with CAP’s Distinguished Service Award, second bronze clasp, for his work as commander and chief executive officer from September 2, 2017, to Aug. 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)

