Civil Air Patrol Maj. Gen. Mark Smith, the organization’s outgoing national commander, left, stands with Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 26, 2021, in Wixom, Mich. Smith began his command in 2017; Phelka served as his national vice commander. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)
This work, CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Phelka Assumes CAP National Command
