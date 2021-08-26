CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony

Civil Air Patrol Maj. Gen. Mark Smith, the organization’s outgoing national commander, left, stands with Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 26, 2021, in Wixom, Mich. Smith began his command in 2017; Phelka served as his national vice commander. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)

