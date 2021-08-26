CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James K. McLaughlin, chair of the Civil Air Patrol Board of Governors, left, exchanges the Civil Air Patrol colors with Civil Air Patrol Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, the organization’s incoming national commander, right, during a change of command ceremony, Aug. 26, 2021, in Wixom, Mich. Phelka is a 34-year CAP member who previously served as a wing commander, region commander and national vice commander. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)

