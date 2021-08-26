Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 4 of 11]

    CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony

    WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden 

    Civil Air Patrol (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary)

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James K. McLaughlin, chair of the Civil Air Patrol Board of Governors, left, presides while Civil Air Patrol Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith, outgoing CAP National Commander, center, passes the Civil Air Patrol guidon to Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, incoming commander, right, during a change of command ceremony in Wixom, Mich., Aug. 26, 2021. The passing of the guidon to Phelka signified Smith relinquishing his command of Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)

    This work, CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Phelka Assumes CAP National Command

    Civil Air Patrol

    ceremony
    Auxiliary
    Civil Air Patrol
    CAP
    Air Force
    Board of Governors

