Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James K. McLaughlin, chair of the Civil Air Patrol Board of Governors, left, presides while Civil Air Patrol Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith, outgoing CAP National Commander, center, passes the Civil Air Patrol guidon to Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, incoming commander, right, during a change of command ceremony in Wixom, Mich., Aug. 26, 2021. The passing of the guidon to Phelka signified Smith relinquishing his command of Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6809270
|VIRIN:
|210826-O-DT176-4005
|Resolution:
|5064x3376
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|WIXOM, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Phelka Assumes CAP National Command
