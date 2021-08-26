CAP holds National Commander Change of Command ceremony

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James K. McLaughlin, chair of the Civil Air Patrol Board of Governors, left, presides while Civil Air Patrol Maj. Gen. Mark E. Smith, outgoing CAP National Commander, center, passes the Civil Air Patrol guidon to Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, incoming commander, right, during a change of command ceremony in Wixom, Mich., Aug. 26, 2021. The passing of the guidon to Phelka signified Smith relinquishing his command of Civil Air Patrol. (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary photo by Lt. Col. Robert Bowden)

