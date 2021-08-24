Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 7 of 7]

    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Smith, 354th Fighter Wing flight safety non-commissioned officer, communicates with tower personnel Aug. 24, 2021, on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise involving an array of aircraft, requiring safety professionals like Smith to coordinate closely with air traffic controllers and ground crew to safeguard participating personnel and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Alaska
    Red Flag
    RFA
    RedFlag
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF

