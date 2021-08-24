Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Smith, 354th Fighter Wing flight safety non-commissioned officer, communicates with tower personnel Aug. 24, 2021, on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise involving an array of aircraft, requiring safety professionals like Smith to coordinate closely with air traffic controllers and ground crew to safeguard participating personnel and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US