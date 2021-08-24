U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Smith, 354th Fighter Wing flight safety non-commissioned officer, poses for a photo Aug. 24, 2021, on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Smith is among the safety professionals tasked with keeping personnel and aircraft safe during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 19:07 Photo ID: 6800835 VIRIN: 210824-F-VG042-1062 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 12.18 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.