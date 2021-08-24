U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Smith, 354th Fighter Wing flight safety non-commissioned officer, poses for a photo Aug. 24, 2021, on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Smith is among the safety professionals tasked with keeping personnel and aircraft safe during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6800835
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-VG042-1062
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.18 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT