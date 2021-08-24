Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 4 of 7]

    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A truck assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing safety office parks on the flightline while an F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron takes off Aug. 24, 2021, from the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Throughout RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3, the base’s safety office proved instrumental in ensuring the safety of personnel and aircraft participating in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6800837
    VIRIN: 210824-F-VG042-1012
    Resolution: 4356x2904
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3
    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3
    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3
    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3
    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3
    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3
    Eielson safety office stays ahead of the curve during Red Flag 21-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Flag
    RFA
    RedFlag
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT